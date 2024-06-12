The Palate 5029 San Jose Blvd
Food
- Seared Chicken Skewers with Garlic Herb Sauce, Saffron Rice, Green Beans, and Baby Carrots$13.00
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo (Penne Pasta with Garlic Herb Finish & Heirloom Vegetables)$15.00
- Blackened Salmon, Citrus Honey Green Beans, Baby Carrots and Coconut Rice$25.00
- Seafood Cobb Salad (Lobster, Blackened shrimp, Blue Cheese Ranch, hard boiled egg, candied bacon crumbles, cucumbers, tomatoes))$28.00
- Fresh Berry Salad $14 (Shrimp or Salmon $18) (with Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, and Raspberry Champagne Vinaigrette)$14.00
- Crabcakes (with Citrus Remoulade, Corn Salsa, Green Beans & Baby Carrots)$24.00
- Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radish, and Boiled Egg$12.00
- Steak & Potatoes (6oz Filet Mignon, Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes, and Baby Carrots with Green Beans)$26.00
- Add Shrimp or Salmon$4.00
- Add Crabcake$6.00
- Add Lobster$6.00
- Shrimp Wrap (Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Broccoli Slaw, Creole Mayo, and side of fresh fruit)$16.00
The Palate Location and Hours
(904) 257-3117
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM